Wealthfront Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,115.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $176.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $182.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.87.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

