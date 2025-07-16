Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 61,059 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,059 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $11,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 43.9% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 528,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,380,000 after purchasing an additional 161,307 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 73.8% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,454,000 after purchasing an additional 430,151 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 69,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 188.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.66. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $58.54.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4942 per share. This represents a $5.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

