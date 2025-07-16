Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 564,188 Shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) by 345.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564,188 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.40% of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF worth $10,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 156.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,165,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,619 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,155,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,177,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,632,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 1,140.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,123,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,581 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Performance

ETHA stock opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.58. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $31.18.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Profile

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

