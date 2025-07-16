Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Stock Price Down 27.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report) traded down 27.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. 1,664,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 697% from the average session volume of 208,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 27.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.10.

About Voyageur Pharmaceuticals

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

