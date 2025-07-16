Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Holdings Reduced by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $5,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Viper Energy by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,552,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,117,000 after acquiring an additional 271,337 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 67,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VNOM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Viper Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Viper Energy Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 8.70. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.97. Viper Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.38.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.99 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 5.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Viper Energy Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Viper Energy Profile

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Articles

