Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $288.20 and last traded at $284.54, with a volume of 38449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $287.21.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.9%

The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $273.33 and its 200 day moving average is $260.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Industrials ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

