VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,410 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $15,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 529.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $290.80 on Wednesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $170.11 and a 12 month high of $293.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.28. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.