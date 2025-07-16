TSE:NOA FY2025 EPS Reduced by National Bank Financial

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a report released on Monday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.41 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.49. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NOA. National Bankshares decreased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Ventum Financial cut their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$33.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$33.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.17.

TSE NOA opened at C$20.88 on Wednesday. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$18.83 and a 12 month high of C$31.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$558.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.74, for a total transaction of C$247,400.00. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.81%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

