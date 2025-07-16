Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. EnRich Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 50.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.13.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $231.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.80 and a 200-day moving average of $231.18. The company has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.29%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

