Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys 2,387 Shares of Tiptree Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Tiptree Financial worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIPT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tiptree Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Tiptree Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $642,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Tiptree Financial by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 15,881 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Tiptree Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 524,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after acquiring an additional 68,338 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Tiptree Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tiptree Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Tiptree Financial Price Performance

TIPT opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.38 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.14. Tiptree Financial Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $26.90.

Tiptree Financial (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $497.43 million during the quarter. Tiptree Financial had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 13.87%.

Tiptree Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Tiptree Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

About Tiptree Financial

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

