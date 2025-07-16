Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys 1,643 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Ichor worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ichor by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,184,000 after buying an additional 29,536 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ichor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,489,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ichor by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ichor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICHR. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ichor from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Ichor in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ichor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

In related news, CEO Jeff Andreson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $168,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 285,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,114.84. This represents a 3.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $42.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average is $23.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.88 and a beta of 1.80.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $244.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

