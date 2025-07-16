Stifel Canada Upgrades Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) to “Strong-Buy”

Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Intermap Technologies Trading Up 24.1%

Intermap Technologies stock opened at C$2.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.00, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of C$106.01 million, a PE ratio of -628.08 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.18. Intermap Technologies has a one year low of C$0.50 and a one year high of C$2.83.

Get Intermap Technologies alerts:

Intermap Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Intermap Technologies Corp is a global location-based geospatial intelligence company. It offers end-to-end geospatial services to government and commercial markets with patented sensors and processing technology. Its solutions are used for a range of applications, including flood and wildfire insurance, aviation, telecom, renewables, and railway.

Receive News & Ratings for Intermap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.