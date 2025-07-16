Stifel Canada Upgrades Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) to “Strong-Buy”

Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Intermap Technologies Trading Up 24.1%
Intermap Technologies stock opened at C$2.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.00, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of C$106.01 million, a PE ratio of -628.08 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.18. Intermap Technologies has a one year low of C$0.50 and a one year high of C$2.83.
Intermap Technologies Company Profile
