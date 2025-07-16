Stephens Inc. AR Sells 14,727 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,727 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9,534.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,207,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,497 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,473,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,277,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,632,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,831,000 after buying an additional 122,832 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $113.54 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $91.80 and a 52-week high of $116.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.