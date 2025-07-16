Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Private Wealth Management Group LLC

Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,056 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $92.48 on Wednesday. Starbucks Corporation has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.53. The company has a market cap of $105.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.