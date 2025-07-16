SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.60 and last traded at $51.15, with a volume of 37748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.35.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Down 0.4%

The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.30 and its 200 day moving average is $47.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

