Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 54.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Smurfit Westrock

In other Smurfit Westrock news, Director Irial Finan bought 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $595,207.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 54,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,354.53. The trade was a 38.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

SW stock opened at $45.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.02. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $56.99.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on SW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Westrock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.90.

About Smurfit Westrock

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Featured Articles

