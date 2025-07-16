Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Siltronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.
Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; Float zone/FZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure.
