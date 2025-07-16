Seaport Res Ptn Has Bearish Estimate for Affirm Q1 Earnings

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Affirm in a report released on Monday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Affirm’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Affirm’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AFRM. Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, June 30th. BTIG Research cut shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.90.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of AFRM opened at $66.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.10 and its 200-day moving average is $56.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 11.47 and a quick ratio of 11.47. Affirm has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $82.53.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Affirm had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $783.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Affirm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Affirm by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,264,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,747,000 after buying an additional 470,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Affirm by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,272,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,707,000 after buying an additional 1,457,434 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Affirm by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,339,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,861,000 after buying an additional 72,582 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Affirm by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 6,580,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,390,000 after buying an additional 722,599 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,198,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,561,000 after purchasing an additional 538,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

In other Affirm news, CFO Robert O’hare sold 19,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $1,386,734.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $50,842.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 137,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,254,160.63. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,247 shares of company stock valued at $6,422,823 over the last three months. 11.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

