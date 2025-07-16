Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 350 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,515,891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,952,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,287,162 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,250,423,000 after purchasing an additional 135,117 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,620,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,152,690,000 after purchasing an additional 807,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $649,318,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,805,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $575,647,000 after purchasing an additional 154,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Down 2.7%

ROST opened at $127.59 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.36 and a twelve month high of $163.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.55 and a 200-day moving average of $138.93. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.94.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

