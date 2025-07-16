SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $775,000 Holdings in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 3.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth $8,058,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 17.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth $358,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 66.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 160,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 64,111 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

Roblox stock opened at $112.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a PE ratio of -83.86 and a beta of 1.60. Roblox Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $113.09.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 22.94% and a negative return on equity of 442.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 1,375,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total transaction of $99,261,394.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 221,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,024,952.77. This trade represents a 86.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,645,690 shares of company stock worth $592,729,502. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

