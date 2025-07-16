SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Grows Position in NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 200.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,551 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,427,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,113,000 after buying an additional 635,271 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of NuScale Power by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,688,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,998,000 after purchasing an additional 89,949 shares during the last quarter. Samsung C&T Corp bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,745,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NuScale Power by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,249,000 after acquiring an additional 135,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,823,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 26,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $623,322.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $26,511.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,632.92. The trade was a 56.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,990 in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SMR shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of NuScale Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of NuScale Power and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. CLSA set a $41.00 target price on shares of NuScale Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of NuScale Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

SMR opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. NuScale Power Corporation has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 2.04.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. NuScale Power had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 273.36%. The business had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

