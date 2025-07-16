SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,507 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 17,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 37,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $96.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.65 and a 1-year high of $97.07.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

