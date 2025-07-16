Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $798,000 Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total transaction of $5,425,698.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,073,911.22. This represents a 3.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG opened at $5,675.53 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,839.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5,469.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5,006.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $20.39 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5,900.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,449.44.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

