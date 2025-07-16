Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 201 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,501,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,916,244,000 after purchasing an additional 912,813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,948,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,207,000 after acquiring an additional 537,253 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ventas by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,207,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,705 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ventas by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,133,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,184,000 after acquiring an additional 335,192 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ventas by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,104,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,487,000 after acquiring an additional 138,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $65.19 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.58 and a twelve month high of $71.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Ventas had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 581.82%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 9,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $601,624.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,661,697.80. This trade represents a 0.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,509,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 116,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,492,429.50. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,035 shares of company stock worth $7,832,135 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.90.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

