Royal Bank Of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Stock Price

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho set a $155.00 price target on Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teleflex from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Teleflex from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Teleflex from $146.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.75.

Shares of TFX opened at $113.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $113.32 and a twelve month high of $249.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.42 and a 200-day moving average of $142.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. Teleflex had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $700.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 20,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Teleflex by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

