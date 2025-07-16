Revvity Inc. (RVTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on August 8th

Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th.

Revvity has a payout ratio of 5.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Revvity to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

Get Revvity alerts:

Revvity Price Performance

RVTY stock opened at $95.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Revvity has a 12-month low of $87.70 and a 12-month high of $129.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $664.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.30 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 10.35%. Revvity’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revvity will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

RVTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Revvity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Revvity from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Revvity from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Revvity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revvity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revvity by 45.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 607,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,232,000 after purchasing an additional 189,871 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Revvity by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 35,048 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Revvity by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Revvity by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.