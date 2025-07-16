Quantum Computing Stocks To Follow Now – July 13th

IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, Rigetti Computing, Quantum Computing, Booz Allen Hamilton, Rigetti Computing, and AmpliTech Group are the seven Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that focus on developing or commercializing quantum computing technologies, including hardware, software, and enabling services. Investors in these stocks seek exposure to the long-term potential of quantum information processing to solve complex problems beyond the reach of classical computers. Because the field remains in its early stages, these equities often carry higher volatility and risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

IonQ stock traded down $4.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,222,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,988,753. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.07. IonQ has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 2.55.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of QBTS traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 29,919,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,783,598. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68. D-Wave Quantum has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 20.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of RGTI traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.18. The stock had a trading volume of 30,335,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,605,486. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10. Rigetti Computing has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of QUBT traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.43. The stock had a trading volume of 16,805,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,963,518. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80. Quantum Computing has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -36.31 and a beta of 3.96.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Shares of BAH traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,109. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.08. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $98.95 and a one year high of $190.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Rigetti Computing (RGTIW)

Shares of NASDAQ RGTIW traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.36. 143,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,359. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09. Rigetti Computing has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

AmpliTech Group (AMPG)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.18. 233,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,819. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of -1.03. AmpliTech Group has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $6.43.

