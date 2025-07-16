Promising Medical Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 13th

MiNK Therapeutics, UnitedHealth Group, Eli Lilly and Company, Intuitive Surgical, and Walmart are the five Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the healthcare sector, including pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology firms, medical-device makers and healthcare service providers. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to medical research, drug development and the delivery of patient care. Their performance often hinges on regulatory approvals, patent lifecycles and shifts in healthcare policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

MiNK Therapeutics (INKT)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Shares of INKT stock traded up $56.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.17. The company had a trading volume of 47,688,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,097. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47. MiNK Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.04 million, a P/E ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 0.19.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE UNH traded up $4.30 on Friday, hitting $303.81. 9,789,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,703,876. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $314.52 and a 200-day moving average of $440.43. The stock has a market cap of $275.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $248.88 and a 52 week high of $630.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $793.34. 2,851,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,675,715. The business’s 50 day moving average is $766.39 and its 200-day moving average is $800.02. The company has a market capitalization of $751.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $13.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $512.06. 2,951,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,083. The business’s 50 day moving average is $537.85 and its 200-day moving average is $536.68. The company has a market capitalization of $183.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.64. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $413.82 and a 1-year high of $616.00.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.36. 14,577,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,135,436. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.10 and its 200-day moving average is $94.51. The company has a market capitalization of $753.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $105.30.

