Private Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,485 iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWT opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average of $51.74. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $59.62. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

