Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,209.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 228,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 211,168 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 67,701 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,567,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,605,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $24.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

