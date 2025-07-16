Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) Shares Sold by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,582 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Potbelly were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Potbelly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Potbelly by 2,637.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Potbelly by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Potbelly during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Potbelly by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PBPB. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Benchmark raised their price target on Potbelly from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

PBPB opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. Potbelly Corporation has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $383.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

