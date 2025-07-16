Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Stock Price

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $202.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.42.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $179.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.71 and a 200-day moving average of $168.14. The stock has a market cap of $103.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $142.29 and a 52-week high of $183.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.22, for a total value of $26,883,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,101,705 shares in the company, valued at $376,667,570.10. This trade represents a 6.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 13,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,600. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 226,119 shares of company stock worth $40,524,217. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. now owns 8,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

