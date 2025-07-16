PAX Financial Group LLC Has $579,000 Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 315.4% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $543.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total transaction of $659,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,912. This trade represents a 17.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $477.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $469.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $366.92 and a 52-week high of $531.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.73 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.91%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.