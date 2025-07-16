PAX Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,607 GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $2,375,439,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 23,611.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,065,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,632 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,581,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,365 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,544,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,823,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,570,000 after acquiring an additional 965,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at GE Aerospace

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.50.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $264.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $150.20 and a twelve month high of $265.06.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 17.63%. Research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

