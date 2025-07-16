PAX Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JMEE. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,528,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,410,000 after purchasing an additional 427,626 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,666,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,715,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 130.7% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 145,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 82,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 230,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 74,365 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JMEE opened at $59.78 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $66.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.38 and its 200 day moving average is $58.05.

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

