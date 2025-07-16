OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Takes Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,829,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,254,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,857 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Humana by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,198,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,587,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $729,658,000 after purchasing an additional 63,562 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Humana by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,397,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $608,348,000 after purchasing an additional 550,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,202,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $221.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.44. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.45 and a 1-year high of $406.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.89.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.04%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Humana from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Humana in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.76.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

