OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $851,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 133,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2,162.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 79.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $585,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $193.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.03. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.14 and a fifty-two week high of $194.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

