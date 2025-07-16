Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Olin from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Olin from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Olin from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Olin from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Olin from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.37. Olin has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.52.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Olin had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Olin will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 156.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Olin by 274.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Olin by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Olin by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Olin by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 291,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 43,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

