NOA Q4 EPS Forecast Raised by National Bank Financial

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a report released on Monday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NOA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

North American Construction Group Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average is $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.24.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in North American Construction Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in North American Construction Group by 284.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About North American Construction Group

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.