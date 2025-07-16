NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1,302.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,602,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $196,901,000 after buying an additional 2,416,601 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $23,458,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,081,021 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $460,160,000 after buying an additional 463,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 237,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $72.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.27. The company has a market cap of $106.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $90.62.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra Research raised shares of NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. HSBC raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.15.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

