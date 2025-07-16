NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,394 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its position in NIKE by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in NIKE by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Argus upgraded shares of NIKE to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.15.

NIKE Stock Down 0.3%

NKE stock opened at $72.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $90.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.27. The firm has a market cap of $106.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.