Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 33,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Trading Down 1.5%

FI opened at $164.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.17 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.