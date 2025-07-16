Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,341,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,952,000 after purchasing an additional 381,123 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 156.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 289,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,483,000 after purchasing an additional 176,416 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,931,000 after purchasing an additional 146,209 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,798,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,075,000 after purchasing an additional 129,365 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,061,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,592,000 after purchasing an additional 112,953 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of XMHQ stock opened at $98.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.19. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $80.60 and a 12 month high of $109.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

