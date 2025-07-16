Morgan Stanley Reiterates $330.00 Price Target for Cencora (NYSE:COR)

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a $330.00 price target by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.83.

NYSE COR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $294.74. 29,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,861. Cencora has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $309.35. The firm has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 344.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total transaction of $4,266,106.98. Following the sale, the chairman owned 311,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,271,982.06. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total transaction of $1,437,680.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 47,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,766,900.06. This trade represents a 9.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,127 shares of company stock worth $9,812,296. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Cencora by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

