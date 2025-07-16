Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Trading Down 2.9% – What’s Next?

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.46). 32,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 23,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.47).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Mincon Group in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of £88.02 million, a P/E ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 36.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 35.70.

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

