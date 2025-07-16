Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,782,606 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 434,978 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.92% of KBR worth $188,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBR. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of KBR by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $1,056,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 802,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,372,684.41. This trade represents a 2.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of KBR from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.14.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average of $52.28.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. KBR had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

