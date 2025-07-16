Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,481,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,185 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $185,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $3,594,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $228,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 73,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.42.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $126.01 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $203.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.31.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Dirkson R. Charles acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.67 per share, for a total transaction of $548,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,350. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Levy purchased 283,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,529,925.57. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,672,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,019,521.27. This represents a 20.41% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 505,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,032,120 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.