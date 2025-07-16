Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 843.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SANM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Sanmina from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th.

SANM opened at $103.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. Sanmina Corporation has a 12 month low of $61.52 and a 12 month high of $106.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

