Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This is a 20.0% increase from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Performance

USA opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $7.49.

Get Liberty All-Star Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,782 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.