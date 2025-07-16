Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 9,700 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.76% of Kornit Digital worth $6,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 673,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,857,000 after buying an additional 31,924 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $695,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 188,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after buying an additional 40,422 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,712,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $939.63 million, a P/E ratio of -109.77 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

